Origin Sport Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $180,310.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00102655 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004835 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

