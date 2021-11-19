ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Shares Up 2.5%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.27. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

About ORIX (OTCMKTS:ORXCF)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

