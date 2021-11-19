Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) will post sales of $185.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.08 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $800.44 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ormat Technologies.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE:ORA opened at $78.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ormat Technologies (ORA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.