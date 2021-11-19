Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 75,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

About Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

