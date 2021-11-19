Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.