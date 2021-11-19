Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 1,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 147,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.20.

Get Outbrain alerts:

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Outbrain, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Outbrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outbrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.