Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

OC stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

