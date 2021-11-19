OWNDATA (OWN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $431,234.30 and approximately $29.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.25 or 0.00413351 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001133 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.65 or 0.01124604 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

