Oxen Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and $54,028.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.08 or 0.07337492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.00377184 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.55 or 0.00990386 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00086777 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.77 or 0.00410872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00266466 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,973,282 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

