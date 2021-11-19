Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Short Interest Update

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the October 14th total of 702,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In other Oyster Point Pharma news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $8,162,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 69.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,679. The company has a market cap of $284.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 12.51. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.48. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

