Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF (BATS:PSFD)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (December) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

