PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.46

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PageGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

