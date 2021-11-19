Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $49,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.97.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $531.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.