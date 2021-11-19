Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 93.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 319,205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,441,000 after purchasing an additional 154,116 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 60.6% in the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 235,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88,689 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $543.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

