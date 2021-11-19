Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s current price.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.94.

PANW stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $421.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $1,003,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

