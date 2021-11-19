Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $535.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $530.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PANW. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day moving average of $421.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.