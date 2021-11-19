Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.53 and its 200-day moving average is $421.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $692,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

