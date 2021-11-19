Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $620.00 Price Target at Cowen

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cowen from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANW. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $564.94.

PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $495.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $531.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 521 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

