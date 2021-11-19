Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $463.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.87.

Shares of PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $495.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

