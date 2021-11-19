Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $625.00 at Robert W. Baird

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $540.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.87.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $519.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average of $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $531.47.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

