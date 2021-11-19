Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $675.00 at Piper Sandler

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.87.

PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $531.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.53 and a 200-day moving average of $421.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

