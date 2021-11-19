Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $18.75. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 117,150 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pampa Energía by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.