Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.77

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as high as $18.75. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 117,150 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Pampa Energía Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
