Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.63

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.63 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20.20 ($0.26). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.74 ($0.26), with a volume of 5,227,512 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.63. The company has a market cap of £380.65 million and a P/E ratio of 6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.32%. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Deon Louw purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.