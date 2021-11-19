Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. 647,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 342,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the U.SA and Head Office geographical segments. The U.SA segment includes non-current assets, income, and operating liabilities. The Head Office segment handles most of the corporate administration.

