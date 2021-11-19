Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.48% of Papa John’s International worth $56,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $131.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

