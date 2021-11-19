Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,010 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Lithia Motors worth $48,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $303.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.08 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

