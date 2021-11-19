Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 57,147 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of LKQ worth $47,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $59.10 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

