Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 59,435 Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $47,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

