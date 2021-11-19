Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Bio-Techne worth $50,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after buying an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,052 shares of company stock valued at $28,274,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $495.14 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

