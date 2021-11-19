Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 7,703 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.33% of NICE worth $50,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NICE. Zacks Investment Research raised NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

NICE stock opened at $303.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average of $263.77. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.