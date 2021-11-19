Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,183,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,542 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $51,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.