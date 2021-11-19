Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,471 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 4.91% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $49,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYI opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

