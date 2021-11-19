Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of Williams-Sonoma worth $47,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE:WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $97.92 and a one year high of $222.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.22. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.95.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.