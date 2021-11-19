Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 1.00% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $48,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,158 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,800 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of PK opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

