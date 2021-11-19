Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Snap-on worth $52,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 112.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter worth $92,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNA opened at $215.76 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.56 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.85.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

