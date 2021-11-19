Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Cooper Companies worth $51,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after acquiring an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

NYSE:COO opened at $404.89 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

