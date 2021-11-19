Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $46.38 Million Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of Five9 worth $46,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 249.4% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $8,969,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVN opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -188.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $172.96. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.75 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

