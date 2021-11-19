Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $46.57 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,236 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of NiSource worth $46,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

