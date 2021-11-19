Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $47.55 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $47,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 669.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 99.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,507,000 after buying an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 112.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $772.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $758.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

