Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $48.86 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,920 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 2.49% of Royce Value Trust worth $48,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,161,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,588,000 after buying an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $941,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,170,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 51,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RVT opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $20.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.