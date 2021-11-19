Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $49.46 Million Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $49,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 237.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,296 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

BUD opened at $59.43 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $54.08 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

