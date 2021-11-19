Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $50.08 Million Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of Targa Resources worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 381,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 193,004 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

