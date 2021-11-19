Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $52.67 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,077 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.37% of WestRock worth $52,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,676,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WestRock by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,825,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,178,000 after buying an additional 841,418 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

