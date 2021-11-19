Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $52.74 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Atlassian worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,305,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $440.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.04. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.49, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

