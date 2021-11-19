Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Ulta Beauty worth $48,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,455,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $405.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.77 and its 200-day moving average is $357.47. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

