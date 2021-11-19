Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,010,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,316 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Ally Financial worth $50,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,534,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,336,000 after purchasing an additional 211,439 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,819,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.15%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

