Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of FOX worth $47,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

