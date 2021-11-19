Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 195,166 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,166 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Evergy worth $49,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 10.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,029,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,840 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 157,753 shares of company stock worth $10,013,998 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

