Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Koninklijke Philips worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $42.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

