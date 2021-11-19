Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 27,674 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Albemarle worth $45,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Albemarle by 45.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.85. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $122.45 and a 1-year high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.